Intelligence Online
Spy Way Of Life
UNITED STATES

Washington's private Cosmos Club: where CIA officials socialised and conducted confidential business

The Cosmos Club in Washington, DC.
The Cosmos Club in Washington, DC. © Cosmos Club
Declassified CIA files reveal the agency luminaries who mingled at the Cosmos Club, which was a spy refuge for decades. [...] (1239 words)
Issue dated 02/12/2022 Reading time 5 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading
Businessman Vladimir Peftiev, the Belarusian regime's former weapons tsar, had close ties with the CIA. © Studio Pachamama
Spotlight
UNITED STATES 18/10/2022

The talented Mr. Peftiev: a longtime Lukashenko ally, former arms supplier to rogue clients - and a CIA asset 

After interviewing human sources and perusing many obituaries, Intelligence Online can reveal that the former arms czar of the Belarusian regime, Vladimir Peftiev, had a long, fruitful relationship with US intelligence officials. [...]

