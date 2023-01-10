Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

Defence industry lobbyist leads rare earth producers to federal contracts

Producers of rare earth magnets, crucial for US defence, are turning to US lobbyist and veteran Gene Moran to help them prospect for business. Moran, who until now has specialised in advising US defence contractors, has just landed a contract with a British producer. [...] (399 words)
Issue dated 10/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

