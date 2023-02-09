Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
IRAQ UNITED STATES

Aziz Ahmed, the Kurdish PM's powerful right hand man and unofficial fixer

The deputy chief of staff of Masrour Barzani, Aziz Ahmed.
The deputy chief of staff of Masrour Barzani, Aziz Ahmed.
Masrour Barzani's deputy chief of staff has also become his closest aide. In the US, Ahmed is the chief contact for lobbyists who recently closed a deal with the Kurdish government to advocate in Washington for more arms for the Peshmerga militia. [...] (634 words)
Issue dated 09/02/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

