Intelligence Online
BULGARIA SERBIA UNITED STATES

Bulgarian oligarch enlists US lobbyists' help in battling Sofia authorities

Bulgarian former banker Tsvetan Vassilev, exiled in Belgrade, is actively lobbying in Washington against his powerful opponents in Sofia. US consulting firms and an Austria-based consultant are helping him. [...] (505 words)
Issue dated 18/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

