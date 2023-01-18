Nur-Sultan hopeful Iran nuclear deal could open up oil export options
To help cope with the uncertainties facing its oil and gas transits, Kazakhstan's state-owned KazMunayGas hopes it can count on US support to promote new export routes. [...]
King & Spalding has pulled out of the corruption case against the country's ex-PM Sukhbaataryn Batbold, citing doubts over a change in strategy by Mongolian public prosecutor. The departure leaves the corporate intelligence firm K2 Integrity exposed to Batbold's legal counter-attack. [...]
As the US begins to sanction his close entourage, the businessman and former Bulgarian MP of Turkish descent has quietly put his yacht up for sale in Greece. On account of his alleged involvement in several court cases in Bulgaria, he has been trying to get rid of his many assets as fast as he can. [...]
On the interim government's advice, President Rumen Radev has made a string of dismissals as the country heads into the 11 July elections. Those sacked included top intelligence officers who are ready to denounce Russian influence in the country, along with political opposition led by former prime minister Boyko Borisov. [...]
