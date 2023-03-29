Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

Belarus's Synesis ruling casts shadow on anti-sanctions investigations market

A British court has rejected a request from Belarusian facial recognition software developer Synesis to be delisted, opting to trust state intelligence over proof provided by the claimant. The decision has some sanctioned entities wondering whether it is still useful to hire private investigators at all. [...] (356 words)
Issue dated 29/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

