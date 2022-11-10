K2 shaken by Tom Bock's departure
In a consolidating investigations marketplace, JS Held has recently poached a senior executive from the heart of K2's operations in its fief of New York. [...]
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: each week, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community. This week, we go to Paris, Kyiv, London and New York. [...]
Behind the legal battle being fought over the Kroll name by the leading business intelligence companies, Kroll and K2 Integrity, there are major financial considerations. The trial has revealed that, despite the fierce competition between them, the two firms came very close to merging under the leadership of Stone Point Capital. [...]