Described by a British court as the "fixer" between the Serious Fraud Office and UnaOil in one of the most sensitive corruption cases that the British anti-corruption authority has faced, the US private investigator David Tinsley has welcomed the attention to open a new firm close to the US anti-corruption authorities. [...]
Despite their ongoing differences, Ankara has reached out to Tel Aviv as it continues to patch up relations with its regional neighbours, helped by advocates of the reconciliation in both Turkey and Israel. These proponents of a warming of relations include Mendy Chitrik, head of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States that receives funding from Kazakh oligarch Alexander Machkevich. [...]
After being declared bankrupt in 2016, Russian bank Vneshprombank is still trying to prove its fraud allegations against Georgy Bedzhamov. The bank faces a new legal setback over its investigation techniques and the "errors" made by its data investigators. [...]