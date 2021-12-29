Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UNITED STATES

Stone Point at the heart of Kroll versus Kroll legal battle

Behind the legal battle being fought over the Kroll name by the leading business intelligence companies, Kroll and K2 Integrity, there are major financial considerations. The trial has revealed that, despite the fierce competition between them, the two firms came very close to merging under the leadership of Stone Point Capital. [...] (601 words)
Issue dated 29/12/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
UNITED STATES ISRAEL TURKEY 20/12/2021

Alexander Machkevich, the financier diplomat helping Turkey reconcile with Israel 

Despite their ongoing differences, Ankara has reached out to Tel Aviv as it continues to patch up relations with its regional neighbours, helped by advocates of the reconciliation in both Turkey and Israel. These proponents of a warming of relations include Mendy Chitrik, head of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States that receives funding from Kazakh oligarch Alexander Machkevich. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Stone Point at the heart of Kroll versus Kroll legal battle 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!