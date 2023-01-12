JS Held prepares for further acquisitions in 2023
After an already busy 2022, American corporate intelligence firm JS Held plans to snap up more companies next year as part of its consolidation ambitions. [...]
Read this article here:
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: each week, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community. This week, we go to Paris, Brussels, Basel and Washington. [...]
HBO has announced that its hit series "Succession" will return in early 2023. Those who can't wait can tune in to K2 Integrity, where a real life father-son drama starring Jules and Jeremy Kroll has led to internal strife, staff defections and US operations that are haemorrhaging money to the tune of $1m in losses per month, a well-placed source estimates. [...]