In an email sent on the evening of Thursday, 28 September to employees and others close to the company, K2 Integrity, Jules Kroll and his son Jeremy Kroll announced the death of New York sector veteran Alan Bernikow. A former associate of Deloitte, Bernikow helped found K2's forerunner, K2 Global Partners, with the Krolls in 2009 (IO, 16/09/09). Prior to that, he assisted Jules Kroll in founding Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA).

A memorial service will be held at the Joan & Alan Bernikow Jewish Community Center of Staten Island in New York on Tuesday, 3 October.

