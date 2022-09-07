Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

K2 shaken by Tom Bock's departure

In a consolidating investigations marketplace, JS Held has recently poached a senior executive from the heart of K2's operations in its fief of New York. [...] (253 words)
Issue dated 07/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

Further reading
Former Prime Minister of Mongolia Sükhbaataryn Batbold in 2012. © Kyodo/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED STATES MONGOLIA 20/07/2022

K2 Integrity alone facing off former Mongolian Premier after King & Spalding withdrawal 

King & Spalding has pulled out of the corruption case against the country's ex-PM Sukhbaataryn Batbold, citing doubts over a change in strategy by Mongolian public prosecutor. The departure leaves the corporate intelligence firm K2 Integrity exposed to Batbold's legal counter-attack. [...]

