France counts on Almheiri to help it overcome German competition in hydrogen sector

The UAE's Mariam Hareb Almheiri with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Abu Dhabi, 25 September 2022.
The UAE's Mariam Hareb Almheiri with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Abu Dhabi, 25 September 2022. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
France, which is looking to capitalise on the UAE's green energy drive, has seconded experienced Franco-British climate negotiator Paul Watkinson to Mariam Almheiri's environment ministry to promote French interests in the country. [...] (485 words)
Issue dated 20/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

