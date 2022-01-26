Your account has been succesfully created.
KPMG and Kroll forensic experts focus on Kazakh recycling

To defend their side of the legal wrangle between the previous and current management of Kazakh paper recycling firm Kagazy that came to a close in December, Maksat Arip and Tomas Werner sought help from forensics investigators at KPMG and Kroll. [...] (445 words)
26/01/2022
