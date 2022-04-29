Your account has been succesfully created.
Spy Way Of Life
UNITED KINGDOM

The Burlington Arms, the old private investigators' pub struggling to hold on to its customers

Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens, where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online examines a pub that has traditionally been the happy hour for the London's intelligence village, The Burlington Arms. [...] (325 words)
Issue dated 29/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
