UNITED STATES MONGOLIA

K2 Integrity alone facing off former Mongolian Premier after King & Spalding withdrawal

Former Prime Minister of Mongolia Sükhbaataryn Batbold in 2012.
Former Prime Minister of Mongolia Sükhbaataryn Batbold in 2012. © Kyodo/MaxPPP
King & Spalding has pulled out of the corruption case against the country's ex-PM Sukhbaataryn Batbold, citing doubts over a change in strategy by Mongolian public prosecutor. The departure leaves the corporate intelligence firm K2 Integrity exposed to Batbold's legal counter-attack. [...] (412 words)
Issue dated 20/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Corporate Intelligence

