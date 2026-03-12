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China, Pakistan, United States
Beijing frets over Washington's return to Islamabad, a key military partner

Reading time 3 min

Afghanistan, Pakistan: Beijing reshuffles the cards (2/2) – Over the past four months, US delegations have made a series of discreet visits to Islamabad. Beijing is watchful and apprehensive, as Pakistan remains an irreplaceable strategic military partner for China.

More from this series

Afghanistan, Pakistan, Beijing
Part 1 Beijing makes long-term withdrawal from Afghanistan
Part 2 Beijing frets over Washington's return to Islamabad, a key military partner

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China, India, Pakistan
Are China-made electronic warfare systems beating French Rafales in Pakistan?

At least one Rafale and one Mirage 2000 fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force and involved in strikes in Pakistan were shot down during the night of 6 to 7 May. Islamabad's aggressive online narrative is raising doubts even within France's ministry of armed forces about the robustness of its SPECTRA system, the spearhead of French electronic warfare.

LogoSubscribers only Cybersecurity 09.05.2025
An Indian Rafale.

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Ali al-Thawadi, Qatar’s adviser on strategic affairs at the UN headquarters in New York, on 11 September 2025.
Spymaster | Qatar After Gaza, Qatari 'dealmaker' Ali al-Thawadi eyes second win with Iran file Belgium, France, Vietnam Hanoi uses diplomacy and its 'united front' to tap into Europe's AI and nuclear tech China Beijing beefs up strategic coastline surveillance
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