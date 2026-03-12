China, Pakistan, United States

China, India, Pakistan

Are China-made electronic warfare systems beating French Rafales in Pakistan?

At least one Rafale and one Mirage 2000 fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force and involved in strikes in Pakistan were shot down during the night of 6 to 7 May. Islamabad's aggressive online narrative is raising doubts even within France's ministry of armed forces about the robustness of its SPECTRA system, the spearhead of French electronic warfare.