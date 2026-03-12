China, Pakistan, United States

Afghanistan, Pakistan: Beijing reshuffles the cards (2/2) – Over the past four months, US delegations have made a series of discreet visits to Islamabad. Beijing is watchful and apprehensive, as Pakistan remains an irreplaceable strategic military partner for China.
More from this series
Read also
Pakistan
Karachi defence show cancelled
The Pakistani defence show, "Ideas", has been cancelled, officially due to a “complex geostrategic situation”.
Deep Dive | China
Disappearances, restructuring and intimidation: China's anti-corruption crackdown is cranked up
The anti-corruption drive launched nearly 15 years ago has entered a new phase: it is now being extended to the intelligence services, with forced resignations, curtailed operations and budgetary cuts.
China, South Korea, United States
Lee Jae-myung's delicate balancing act to keep Beijing and Washington on side
Seoul is trying to preserve its relations with Beijing whilst keeping close to Washington. Meanwhile, the prospect of Moscow playing a mediating role in the Taiwan issue has reduced China's room for manoeuvre. South Korea's diplomatic skill is further complicating matters for Xi Jinping, who is eager to maintain the upper hand.
China, Russia
Xi Jinping halts Chinese influx to Siberia to keep Putin onside
Beijing has asked the Guoanbu to stem the flow of Chinese citizens across the border to Siberia, using repatriations and deploying officers on the ground against a backdrop of renewed distrust towards Moscow.
Iran, Pakistan, United States
The man at the heart of Pakistan's US-Iran mediation
Many in the West appeared surprised by Pakistan's emergence as a mediator between the United States and Iran. Islamabad's role in this process hinges on one man, whose involvement in the Muscat talks since the beginning was first revealed by Intelligence Online.
China
Beijing's Fujian aircraft carrier and its catapult far from fully operational
Despite Beijing's promising announcements, images of China's third aircraft carrier have left military analysts sceptical. Several technical details suggest that the equipment designed to launch and recover the carrier's aircraft has not been tested extensively.
Spy Way of Life | China
The Yin Xi teahouse in Shanghai, where Guoanbu officials mix intimidation with pleasure
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores Yin Xi in Shanghai, a favourite tea room amongst Guoanbu officials in China.
China, France
World Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris draws large Chinese delegation
Beijing sent a large delegation to the international nuclear conference held in Paris this week, reflecting China's global ambitions in the field.
Afghanistan, China
Beijing makes long-term withdrawal from Afghanistan
Afghanistan, Pakistan: Beijing reshuffles the cards (1/2) – The Ministry of State Security has ordered the immediate withdrawal of Chinese teams and interests from Afghanistan. Rather than a response to recent incidents in Tajikistan, the measure betrays Pakistan's inability to protect Beijing's interests.
China, Pakistan
Beijing provides crucial GEOINT support to Islamabad against Kabul
While keeping a low profile in other conflict zones, China has decided to provide strong geospatial intelligence assistance to Pakistani forces in their offensive against Afghanistan.
Spotlight | China, Taiwan, United States
Trump-Xi meeting looms with high stakes for Taiwan
Negotiations are underway to bring US President Donald Trump's planned visit to Beijing forward to late March instead of April, as initially planned. In China, delegations and departments are busy planning on several fronts, but Xi Jinping is pushing his sole priority: resolving the Taiwan issue.
The Agencies' Gazette
Ex-DGSI exec to publish book, French court warning for DGSE, Chinese reinforcements in Pakistan
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceDisgraced former DGSI executive to publish book on wiretapping
FranceFrench courts rap DGSE's knuckles
China/PakistanThousands of PLA reinforcements reportedly deployed to Gilgit-Baltistan
China, Taiwan, United States
Trump shows signs of appeasement to Beijing on Taiwan issue
China can only rejoice at Washington's symbolic concessions on Taiwan, which confirm the White House's wish to take Chinese-US relations in a purely transactional direction.
Spymaster | Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir becomes unexpected White House adviser on Iran
The Pakistani chief of army staff finds himself in an unexpected situation, where having built a relationship of trust with the Trump administration during the tensions with India earlier this year, he is now being asked by Washington to help with the Iranian issue.
Spotlight | Pakistan
Islamabad breaking free from Chinese spy satellite dependence
Pakistan is determined to catch up with India's geospatial intelligence capabilities. According to our sources, Islamabad's armed forces were largely blind during May's skirmishes between the two countries.
China, India, Pakistan
Are China-made electronic warfare systems beating French Rafales in Pakistan?
At least one Rafale and one Mirage 2000 fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force and involved in strikes in Pakistan were shot down during the night of 6 to 7 May. Islamabad's aggressive online narrative is raising doubts even within France's ministry of armed forces about the robustness of its SPECTRA system, the spearhead of French electronic warfare.
China, Pakistan
China to replicate its 'Great Digital Firewall' in Pakistan
China is building an internet censorship system in Pakistan along the lines of its own Great Firewall. Beijing, which has forced Islamabad's hand on the matter and has enlisted the support of Chinese companies operating in the country, is intent on protecting its economic interests.
China, Pakistan
Beijing demands Islamabad favour army over police for protection of Chinese interests
In a bid to stem the escalation of violence against both the Chinese diaspora and Beijing's other interests in Pakistan, the Chinese ministry of state security urged Islamabad to involve the Pakistani army in their protection.
Pakistan
ISI worries about protecting Chinese investments in troubled Balochistan
With the presence of secessionist factions, the Pakistani Taliban branch and the local affiliate of Islamic State, the province of Balochistan, where China is carrying out a number of major projects, has become increasingly unstable.