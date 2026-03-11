Afghanistan, Pakistan: Beijing reshuffles the cards (1/2) – The Ministry of State Security has ordered the immediate withdrawal of Chinese teams and interests from Afghanistan. Rather than a response to recent incidents in Tajikistan, the measure betrays Pakistan's inability to protect Beijing's interests. This strategic move is a costly setback for the CCP.
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Afghanistan, China
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