Afghanistan, China

Afghanistan, Pakistan: Beijing reshuffles the cards (1/2) – The Ministry of State Security has ordered the immediate withdrawal of Chinese teams and interests from Afghanistan. Rather than a response to recent incidents in Tajikistan, the measure betrays Pakistan's inability to protect Beijing's interests. This strategic move is a costly setback for the CCP.

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