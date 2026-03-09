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China, Pakistan
Beijing provides crucial GEOINT support to Islamabad against Kabul

While keeping a low profile in other conflict zones, China has decided to provide strong geospatial intelligence assistance to Pakistani forces in their offensive against Afghanistan.

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Headlines

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, on 23 April 2026.
Spotlight | Europe Costs swell for 'Putin tribunal' in The Hague as Russian threat rises United States Washington seeks to bolster arsenal in Arctic against Chinese and Russian espionage
Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee introduced a bill in Congress on 8 June 2026 concerning access to US territorial waters for certain research vessels.
Germany, United States Bundeswehr looks to procure American autonomous weapons via intermediaries Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing turns to Putin to help win back Southeast Asia
Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, on 10 April 2026 in Naypyidaw.
The Agencies' Gazette | China, France, United States Ex-CIA at Stanford, French fight against organised crime, strategic post in Beijing

Related topics to this article

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