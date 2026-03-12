Beijing sent a large delegation to the international nuclear conference held in Paris this week, reflecting China's global ambitions in the field.
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Beijing increasingly distanced from International Energy Agency as US stamps its authority
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Beijing frets over Washington's return to Islamabad, a key military partner
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Chinese agents involved in anti-dissident op at Paris airport leave France
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Trump-Xi meeting looms with high stakes for Taiwan
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China
Xi's military purge extends to expat families
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China, France
Chinese nuclear officials visit research and higher learning sites in France
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