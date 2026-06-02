The Pakistani defence show, "Ideas", has been cancelled, officially due to a “complex geostrategic situation”.
Read also
Spy Way of Life | Pakistan, United States
The Roosevelt Hotel, Pakistan's $1bn bargaining chip in Manhattan
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous places to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online delves into the recent history of the Pakistan-owned Roosevelt Hotel, which is now the subject of real estate negotiations between Islamabad and Washington.
Iran, Pakistan, United States
The man at the heart of Pakistan's US-Iran mediation
Many in the West appeared surprised by Pakistan's emergence as a mediator between the United States and Iran. Islamabad's role in this process hinges on one man, whose involvement in the Muscat talks since the beginning was first revealed by Intelligence Online.
China, Pakistan, United States
Beijing frets over Washington's return to Islamabad, a key military partner
Afghanistan, Pakistan: Beijing reshuffles the cards (2/2) – Over the past four months, US delegations have made a series of discreet visits to Islamabad. Beijing is watchful and apprehensive, as Pakistan remains an irreplaceable strategic military partner for China.
China, Pakistan
Beijing provides crucial GEOINT support to Islamabad against Kabul
While keeping a low profile in other conflict zones, China has decided to provide strong geospatial intelligence assistance to Pakistani forces in their offensive against Afghanistan.