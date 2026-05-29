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Middle East
Sanctioned Chinese satellite images continue to circulate via Telegram

By Matt Bernardini
Reading time 2 minutes
A satellite image by MizarVision of the Muwaffaq Salti base in Jordan, which houses US facilities.
A satellite image by MizarVision of the Muwaffaq Salti base in Jordan, which houses US facilities. © Telegram

Pro-Iranian groups on the social media platform are sharing satellite images of sensitive sites in the Middle East, curtailing Washington's attempts to limit exposure of its facilities. The images are thought to be coming from Chinese companies.

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The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly.
Russia Tensions run high in Russian services ahead of parliamentary elections China Beijing fights back against foreign extraterritorial laws
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
Spy Way of Life | Thailand The Amari Bangkok, a hub for security diplomacy
A view of the Thai capital from the Amari Bangkok hotel.
France Financial fraud investigator Tracfin looks to build crypto asset and SIGINT capabilities

Related topics to this article

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