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China, United States
In Beijing, US recruiting 'top secret' electrician

The US Embassy in China is looking for a new electrician. Recruitment for this highly sensitive post will be carried out by Midi Enterprises LLC, a trusted contractor of the US Department of State.

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Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Saudi Pro League trophy after winning a match between Al-Nassr and Damac Club in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, on 21 May 2026.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia Saudi football clubs expect wave of player lawsuits after budgets slashed Ukraine Ukraine air defences struggle against Russia's jet-powered drones
Russian strikes on Kyiv on the night of 5-6 July 2026.
Russia Russian shadow fleet getting bolder
The port of Lome in Togo, where the sanctioned Russian-flagged cargo ship Mikhail Britnev dropped anchor on 9 July 2026.
China, Myanmar Beijing ties cyber fraud clampdown in South-East Asia to regional support
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing at a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on 16 June 2026 in Beijing, China.
The Agencies' Gazette | Cambodia, China, France, Syria Syria's Paris embassy, Cambodian 'researchers', China's ideology, Interpol

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Headlines

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Saudi Pro League trophy after winning a match between Al-Nassr and Damac Club in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, on 21 May 2026.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia Saudi football clubs expect wave of player lawsuits after budgets slashed Ukraine Ukraine air defences struggle against Russia's jet-powered drones
Russian strikes on Kyiv on the night of 5-6 July 2026.
Russia Russian shadow fleet getting bolder
The port of Lome in Togo, where the sanctioned Russian-flagged cargo ship Mikhail Britnev dropped anchor on 9 July 2026.
China, Myanmar Beijing ties cyber fraud clampdown in South-East Asia to regional support
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing at a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on 16 June 2026 in Beijing, China.
The Agencies' Gazette | Cambodia, China, France, Syria Syria's Paris embassy, Cambodian 'researchers', China's ideology, Interpol

Related topics to this article

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