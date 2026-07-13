The US Embassy in China is looking for a new electrician. Recruitment for this highly sensitive post will be carried out by Midi Enterprises LLC, a trusted contractor of the US Department of State.
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Spotlight | United States
World View spy balloons helping US rise above Tehran and Beijing
World View's stratospheric observation systems were discreetly integrated into Washington's ISR architecture during operations against Iran. Using Palantir, the balloons also feed GEOINT to US special operations command and support image and signals intelligence collection across the Indo-Pacific.
United States
Congress seeks closer cooperation from DNI on terrorism, China
Criticised on both sides of the aisle for her lack of cooperation with Congress, Tulsi Gabbard has been urged to share more information on terror threats and sensitive technologies with lawmakers.
China, Ukraine, United States
Washington to foot bill for replacing Chinese CCTV suppliers
At the request of Ukraine's border guards, the US State Department is to finance and select a supplier of video surveillance equipment to be installed on the Russian border. Chinese firms will not be considered as they are now generally excluded from Western systems.
China, Italy, United States
Information warfare: Washington provides funds to counter Chinese messaging in Italy
The US State Department has given Italy's Istituto Affari Internazionali think tank financial help to contribute to the debate in that country on the risks posed by disinformation from the Chinese Communist Party. That was only the first operation in a wider-ranging US campaign to come in Europe.
China, United States
Washington sharpens legal weapons against Beijing in global telecoms war
Congress is building a legislative arsenal to undercut Beijing's telecoms ambitions in the US and globally, with the help of the intelligence community.