Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
France/SyriaParis embassy still awaiting new ambassador
CambodiaNetwork of researchers to support policy
ChinaPLA's ideological training extended to others
FrancePrefect confirmed as Interpol president's new aide
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France, Syria
Several CAC 40 leaders set to join Macron in Damascus
The French president is due to visit Syria early this week, days after a deadly bombing in Damascus on 2 July. As well as business leaders keen to tap into the local market, the economic delegation should include several top executives from state-owned companies, covering sectors ranging from energy to defence.
Spotlight | China
Xi Jinping's secret meeting to ‘crush the termites' in the military
Frustrated by what he sees as insufficient results from the anti-corruption campaign within the People's Liberation Army, the Chinese president summoned the sole surviving member of the Central Military Commission to urge him to get the job done.
France
French police and Interpol marked by high-level command shuffle
The Director General of the French National Police, Louis Laugier, is looking for a new chief of staff following the appointment of Vincent Le Beguec as head of the DNPAF national border police directorate.
France
Paris and Ankara vie for Interpol presidency
The French candidate appears to be the front-runner in the race to head the international police organisation, for which his Turkish rival is also leading an active campaign. Candidates from the Ethiopian and Namibian police forces are also seeking the position.
France
French ex-spy chief trial exposes private intelligence to judicial warning shot
The prosecution's closing arguments in the trial of the former French domestic intelligence chief Bernard Squarcini open the door to a warning to the world of business intelligence. The prosecution criticised the fluctuating definition of the term and the lack of clear regulation of the sector's methods.
Spymaster | Cambodia, Vietnam
Hun Manith, a security prince of moderate spying means
The man at the head of Cambodia's military intelligence directorate for the past nine years, Hun Manith, has limited resources at his disposal in a country where there is not a strong culture for its use.