The US intelligence chief's turbulent tenure at the head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has fuelled the appetite of its critics in Congress and in the executive branch, who want to see the agency they deem ineffective scaled back further.
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United States
From CIA officer to TikTok star
John Kiriakou has become prominent in the social media sphere, even as he continues intelligence-related work in the private sector.
United States
US intelligence seeks to beef up space-based sensor architecture
Beijing's rapid progress and a growing number of space-based threats have prompted Washington to launch an initiative for the strategic development of space-based sensors for the intelligence community.
United States
US National Intelligence Council seeks new blood
Faced with a decline in its influence, the US intelligence community's most authoritative analytical arm wants to recruit senior staff to focus on President Donald Trump's priority issues.
Spotlight | United States
Iran war exposes vulnerabilities in US counterterrorism in light of security priorities shift
The switch in Washington's security priorities, marked by a pivot to counternarcotics and Latin America, has largely been at the expense of the fight against terrorism.
Spotlight | United States
Congress to question Trump's intelligence chiefs next week
Iran, Venezuela and the major changes that have shaken the US intelligence community over the past year will be on the agenda for this eagerly awaited public hearing of Tulsi Gabbard, John Ratcliffe and Kash Patel.
United States
Departure of Tulsi Gabbard ally deals further blow to strategic analysis at ODNI
The chairman of the National Intelligence Council, whose views are aligned with those of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, has stepped down, making it the second time in less than a year that the intelligence community's highest analytical body is left without a leader.
Spymaster | United States
Tom Cotton, US intelligence's cost-killer
Influential Republican senator Tom Cotton has proposed an ambitious intelligence reform that is likely to alter the balance created by the reorganisation that followed 9/11. The bill notably aims to reduce the capabilities of an already weakened Director of National Intelligence.