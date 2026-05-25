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Clouds gather over the ODNI in Gabbard's wake

By Raphaël Ramos
Reading time 4 minutes
Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. © REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The US intelligence chief's turbulent tenure at the head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has fuelled the appetite of its critics in Congress and in the executive branch, who want to see the agency they deem ineffective scaled back further.

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Headlines

Stockholm has acquired five Pelican satellites from US firm Planet Labs.
Spotlight | Sweden Stockholm poised to become leading European geospatial intel player Germany Recent promotions fuel resentment among BND staff as new overhaul looms
Martin Jaeger, BND director since September 2025, has launched a major reform of the service.
Iraq, United States Washington reinforces security cooperation with Baghdad

Related topics to this article

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