United States

Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. © REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The US intelligence chief's turbulent tenure at the head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has fuelled the appetite of its critics in Congress and in the executive branch, who want to see the agency they deem ineffective scaled back further.

This article may be accessed by subscribers In order to ensure high-quality and independent journalism, Intelligence Online relies solely on subscriptions from its readers, with no advertising, no events and no consulting work.



Several offers are available depending on your particular reading needs Consult our offers Already have an account? Log in Do you want a free trial before subscribing? Create your free account Discover our work by making use of the following possibilities: daily newsletters, a selection of free articles, keyword alerts. Do you want a free trial before subscribing? create a free account Create an account