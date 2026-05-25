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Middle East, United States
US ramps up security at its Middle East embassies

By Raphaël Ramos
Reading time 2 minutes
The US Embassy in Iraq, in Baghdad’s Green Zone, on 17 March 2026.
The US Embassy in Iraq, in Baghdad’s Green Zone, on 17 March 2026. © Ceerwan Aziz/EPA/MaxPPP

Washington's diplomatic missions are being hit hard by the regional fallout from the war against Iran and are taking advantage of the ceasefire to step up their security measures.

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Headlines

Stockholm has acquired five Pelican satellites from US firm Planet Labs.
Spotlight | Sweden Stockholm poised to become leading European geospatial intel player United States Clouds gather over the ODNI in Gabbard's wake
Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
Germany Recent promotions fuel resentment among BND staff as new overhaul looms
Martin Jaeger, BND director since September 2025, has launched a major reform of the service.
Iraq, United States Washington reinforces security cooperation with Baghdad

Related topics to this article

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