Middle East, United States

Washington's diplomatic missions are being hit hard by the regional fallout from the war against Iran and are taking advantage of the ceasefire to step up their security measures.
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Russia, United States
A Russian woman's search for her Nazi-linked inheritance
The story is akin to a film plot, a Russian woman is battling in courts to uncover documents about assets that once belonged to her late uncle Eugene Lukin, a Nazi collaborator with links to the CIA.
Spotlight | United States
US Congress readies for cartels battle
With the Trump administration determined to aggressively combat drug trafficking, Congress is also stepping up with a new specialised task force. Its role will be to serve as a forum for ideas, but also as a lobby faced with an executive branch that is encroaching on lawmakers' prerogatives.
United States
Intelligence chiefs to present much-awaited annual threat assessment to Congress
President Donald Trump and intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard's stances on Russia and other foreign policy issues lend this year's annual threat assessment report and associated hearings a particular resonance, especially in view of their commitment to 'depoliticising' intelligence.
Spotlight | United States
Inside the body that'll help Trump shape his intelligence policy
For his President's Intelligence Advisory Board, Donald Trump has chosen a raft of individuals more notable for their loyalty to the new administration than for their experience in the field or in national security.
United States
Washington's foreign interference flagging headache
US intelligence's new centre for detecting foreign interference is facing its first test. In the run-up to November's presidential election, it must coordinate the analysis of such threats and make itself heard by the general public and decision-makers.