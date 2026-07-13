The latest generation of Russia's Geran drones, now jet-powered, has dramatically narrowed Ukraine's interception window. Insufficient numbers of Giraffe radars combined with a lack of mass-produced high-speed interceptors means the hole in Kyiv's air defences is widening.
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Spotlight | UAE, Ukraine
Abu Dhabi struggles to integrate Ukrainian drone interceptors
Iranian Shahed drones can be hard to spot in airspace crowded with civil, commercial and military traffic. Without the right tools for detection and coordination, operators sometimes have to launch "on sight" and end up overusing their interceptor drones.
Qatar
Doha eyes Chinese air defence system to thwart Iranian drone attacks
Determined to remain neutral amid geopolitical upheavals, Qatari defence chiefs are said to be closely considering China's latest anti-UAV solution to help thwart drone attacks, even as talks continue with Western partners about similar technology.
Ukraine, United Kingdom
Kyiv strengthens air defence with support from overseas veterans
With the US expected to divert air defence systems to the Gulf conflict, Ukrainian officials have backed a former British soldier's proposal to recruit former air defence gunners from NATO member states. Sources say several dozen foreign veterans are awaiting enrolment.
Iran, Russia
Shahed-136: Kyiv says Russia stepping up Iran technology transfers
Ukrainian military intelligence has reported a sharp uptick in scientific cooperation between Moscow and Tehran around the Shahed-136 programme. Discussions are centred on Russia's Verba missiles, tested onboard the drones in Ukraine, as well as new sensors and on-board AI.
UAE, Ukraine
In first operation abroad, Ukrainian drone operators intercept Shahed drones over the UAE
Operators from Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, deployed urgently from Lviv, intercepted on 12 March several Shahed-136 drones targeting oil infrastructure in Dubai. This mission marks the first operational deployment of these capabilities outside Ukraine.
Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE
Gulf defences lack ecosystem to deploy Ukrainian interceptor drones
While Ukrainian interceptor drones are attracting interest from Gulf monarchies, their effectiveness relies on wider technological infrastructure. Data fusion, acoustic sensors and electronic warfare constitute an operational architecture that the region's militaries do not yet have.
Saudi Arabia, Ukraine
Aramco seeks Ukrainian expertise to counter Tehran's Shahed-136 drones
With energy infrastructure in the Gulf increasingly targeted by drone strikes, Saudi oil giant Aramco is quietly exploring technologies developed by Kyiv on the battlefield. Discussions are already underway with contacts close to Ukrainian military intelligence.
Ukraine
Drones for Kyiv: the Czech connection
A commercial channel between two Czech and Ukrainian firms illustrates Prague's growing role in supplying Kyiv's armed forces with reconnaissance and attack drones.