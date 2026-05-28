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United States
US intelligence candidates asked to demonstrate Trump loyalty

By Raphaël Ramos
Reading time 2 minutes

After a year of a hiring freezes and staff cuts for US intelligence services, recruitment is picking up again. Much importance is attached to candidates' political alignment.

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Headlines

Iranian Shahed drones struck Saudi Arabia in February and March 2026 in retaliation for Israeli-US airstrikes.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia Riyadh in talks with Chinese manufacturers over low-cost anti-drone tech China, European Union, France Chinese sanctions threaten to disrupt European supplies of gunpowder used in hunting cartridges
FN Browning Group, which controls the French hunting ammunition manufacturer Sofisport, tops a blacklist issued by Beijing on 24 April.
Poland, Ukraine Polish navy special forces adopt Ukraine's drone warfare tactics
A drone operator from the Polish naval commando unit Formoza deploys a FlyEye ISR tactical drone from Polish manufacturer WB Electronics.
France DGSE senior official accused of bullying retires

Related topics to this article

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