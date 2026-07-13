Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the fight against South-East Asian so-called 'scam centers' a national emergency. The issue now underpins CCP security diplomacy in the Mekong region. China has secured a formal commitment from the Burmese junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, which has led to the Chinese Ministry of State Security issuing operational directives.
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Spymaster | Myanmar
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To general surprise, Myanmar strongman Min Aung Hlaing - now "president" - has named his head of military intelligence, Ye Win Oo, commander-in-chief of the junta's armed forces. A steadfast aide, he has been rewarded for unwavering loyalty and his successes in the counter-revolutionary shadow war.
China, France
Vatradecoin, the massive scam that reveals how active Chinese mafias are in France
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Guoanbu pushing Chinese diplomacy within Paris-based international organisations
The Chinese Communist Party wants to strengthen Beijing's position within international organisations, with the support of the Ministry of State Security. The Paris-based OECD and UNESCO are in particular being targeted.
Cambodia, China
Prince Holding Group spearheads Chinese business influence in Cambodia
Chinese influence is growing in Cambodia, thanks in no small part to Prince Holding Group, headed by its mysterious founder-president, 35-year-old Chen Zhi.