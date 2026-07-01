The CIA director's close relationship with the US president has helped the former Texas lawmaker become a key figure in the White House's national security team. This has benefited his agency and issues close to his heart, like Ukraine.
Read also
United States
Tulsi Gabbard's ODNI cuts also targeted counternarcotics
The major downsizing of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, spearheaded by its head Tulsi Gabbard, has also hit the fight against drug trafficking, despite the US administration setting the issue as a top priority.
Spotlight | United States
New battle brewing in Washington over counter-intelligence
The US House of Representatives has revised its ambitious plan to centralise counter-intelligence within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Things have changed since the idea was first raised last year, with the ODNI and FBI weakened, and no competing proposal in the Senate.
United States
US intelligence candidates asked to demonstrate Trump loyalty
After a year of a hiring freezes and staff cuts for US intelligence services, recruitment is picking up again. Much importance is attached to candidates' political alignment.
United States
Clouds gather over the ODNI in Gabbard's wake
The US intelligence chief's turbulent tenure at the head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has fuelled the appetite of its critics in Congress and in the executive branch, who want to see the agency they deem ineffective scaled back further.
United States
Dustin Carmack, the Meta boss who wrote Project 2025's radical intelligence reform plan
The new, controversial, right-wing political initiative to extend the authority of the US president includes plans to increase centralisation of intelligence powers in the hands of the Director of National Intelligence. This will be to the detriment of the CIA, deemed to be insufficiently loyal.