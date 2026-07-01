United States

CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a press conference at the White House, on 6 April 2026. © Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Pool/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

The CIA director's close relationship with the US president has helped the former Texas lawmaker become a key figure in the White House's national security team. This has benefited his agency and issues close to his heart, like Ukraine.

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