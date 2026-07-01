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United States
Thanks to Trump, CIA boss Ratcliffe expands hold on US intelligence

By Raphaël Ramos
Reading time 3 min
CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a press conference at the White House, on 6 April 2026.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a press conference at the White House, on 6 April 2026. © Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Pool/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

The CIA director's close relationship with the US president has helped the former Texas lawmaker become a key figure in the White House's national security team. This has benefited his agency and issues close to his heart, like Ukraine.

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Headlines

Australian Strategic Policy Institute Director Justin Bassi.
Spotlight | Australia Canberra's internal debate over AUKUS laid bare at ASPI Defence Conference China Beijing starts recomposing Central Military Commission
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the concert held on 29 June in Beijing to mark the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States Alvarez & Marsal build sports practice, Turkish-UK embassy hires lobbyist, Taiwan aims for US Congress Ukraine Ukraine's SBU investigates claims that pro-Russian oligarchs funded Navalny's NGO
Leonid Volkov, political director of the anti-corruption foundation set up by the late Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Related topics to this article

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