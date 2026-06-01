Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceDGSE boss makes discreet visit to Aspretto
BelgiumChair of Belgian intelligence coordination runs for re-election
USScientist appointed to modernise US intelligence community
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United States
US intelligence candidates asked to demonstrate Trump loyalty
After a year of a hiring freezes and staff cuts for US intelligence services, recruitment is picking up again. Much importance is attached to candidates' political alignment.
United States
Clouds gather over the ODNI in Gabbard's wake
The US intelligence chief's turbulent tenure at the head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has fuelled the appetite of its critics in Congress and in the executive branch, who want to see the agency they deem ineffective scaled back further.
United States
US intelligence seeks to beef up space-based sensor architecture
Beijing's rapid progress and a growing number of space-based threats have prompted Washington to launch an initiative for the strategic development of space-based sensors for the intelligence community.
United States
US intelligence launches ambitious 'mission AI campaign'
Efforts by US agencies to build up their capabilities in the strategic field of AI-assisted intelligence have until now been slowed by the proliferation of isolated initiatives and a lack of coordination.
France
DGSE naval commandos return to Aspretto
The CPEOM (Centre Parachutiste d'Entraînement aux Opérations de Marine), the naval command run by the DGSE, has returned to its [...]