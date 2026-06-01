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The Agencies' Gazette
DGSE and Aspretto, Belgian intel coordination, ODNI reshuffle

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Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceDGSE boss makes discreet visit to Aspretto

BelgiumChair of Belgian intelligence coordination runs for re-election

USScientist appointed to modernise US intelligence community

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A demonstration by supporters of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte outside the ICC in The Hague, on 28 November 2025.
Spotlight | Netherlands, Philippines Battle at ICC over who will defend former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte United States US Congress pushes for more Indo-Pacific intelligence sharing Saudi Arabia, Yemen Falah al-Shahrani, Riyadh's man in Yemen
A Saudi-backed Yemeni army military checkpoint in the eastern province of Hadramout, on 5 February 2026, following the withdrawal of UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council forces.

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15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 10d and 16h to take advantage of it

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This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

A demonstration by supporters of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte outside the ICC in The Hague, on 28 November 2025.
Spotlight | Netherlands, Philippines Battle at ICC over who will defend former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte United States US Congress pushes for more Indo-Pacific intelligence sharing Saudi Arabia, Yemen Falah al-Shahrani, Riyadh's man in Yemen
A Saudi-backed Yemeni army military checkpoint in the eastern province of Hadramout, on 5 February 2026, following the withdrawal of UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council forces.

Related topics to this article

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