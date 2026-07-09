A number of high-profile figures, including close associates of Emmanuel Macron, veteran diplomats and academics, are set to take up posts at key French embassies this summer.
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Pakistan
Asim Munir's army at heart of country's artificial privatisation
A key example of the near-forced privatisation of the country's public assets, the national airway Pakistan International Airlines has just been transferred to private ownership. But in reality, the local defence sector is still in the driving seat.
France
Former DGSE boss preps new French ambassadors
Freshly-appointed ambassadors, who will shortly be stepping into their new role for the first time, were invited to the French foreign ministry on 29 June to hear a speech by a distinguished former diplomat.
France, Pakistan
How Paris lost a key asset in Islamabad as it came under global limelight
Just as Pakistan was emerging as a key player in the negotiations between the US and Iran in April, France found itself deprived of one of its most useful people on the ground. A turn of events that points to Paris's failure to make the most of the Franco-Pakistani relationship.
Azerbaijan, France, Russia
Foreign powers using student associations to assert influence at France's elite INALCO school
The French institution dedicated to language learning and international relations is proactive in the fight against foreign interference but must constantly contend with foreign embassies' attempts to assert influence there.
France, Vietnam
French ex-ambassador to Vietnam bids to return to diplomacy after years as consultant
Jean-Noël Poirier wants to return to diplomacy after a lengthy stint in consultancy and business in Hanoi. During his twelve years in Vietnam, he rubbed shoulders with people with public security ministry backgrounds who now hold the reins of power.