Family members of the former politician, who was condemned last month to a long prison sentence following a contract for Google computers, have been engaging with public affairs firms on a campaign to build awareness of his plight.
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Indonesia, United States
From Washington to Paris, the influential spin doctor behind Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund PR push
Romanian entrepreneur and spin doctor Lucien Despoiu, who has the Indonesian president's ears, has enlisted the services of a US public relations firm to market Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund whilst at the same time making strategic use of his own investments in Paris.
France, Indonesia
Indonesian president's potential Paris trip raises hopes at Dassault
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is expected to arrive in Paris on 14 April. News of this potential visit has raised hopes at Dassault Aviation, which is still pushing for Jakarta to sign for a new batch of 18 Rafale fighter jets.
France, Indonesia
Paris boosts defence mission in Jakarta to revive Rafale deal
A deputy defence attaché from the Air and Space Force is due to join the French defence mission in Indonesia this summer. The move is a sign of the pressure being exerted by the Ministry of Defence and Dassault to finalise the sale of 18 Rafale fighter jets to the Indonesian Air Force.
France, Indonesia
Dassault makes moves in Jakarta ahead of Subianto's Paris visit
Dassault Aviation is working to finalise the sale of a further batch of Rafale fighter jets to the Indonesian Air Force.
Indonesia
Bell collateral victim of pre-electoral defence business wars in Indonesia
The different camps in Indonesia's electoral race are hoping to cash in on the country's defence sales, which has come at a cost for Bell and two French defence export veterans.