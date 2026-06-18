United States

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Tulsi Gabbard's ODNI cuts also targeted counternarcotics

By Raphaël Ramos
Reading time 2 min
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, discussing counternarcotics during a panel discussion with the Working Group on Internal Security, in Washington, DC, on 23 October 2025.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, discussing counternarcotics during a panel discussion with the Working Group on Internal Security, in Washington, DC, on 23 October 2025. © Will Oliver/MaxPPP

The major downsizing of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, spearheaded by its head Tulsi Gabbard, has also hit the fight against drug trafficking, despite the US administration setting the issue as a top priority.

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Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (right) attends a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, on 25 May 2026.
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