The major downsizing of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, spearheaded by its head Tulsi Gabbard, has also hit the fight against drug trafficking, despite the US administration setting the issue as a top priority.
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The Agencies' Gazette
Ex-CIA at Stanford, French fight against organised crime, strategic post in Beijing
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USFormer NIC vice-president lands new job at Stanford
FranceDefence ministry considering involvement in fight against organised crime
ChinaXi secures loyal advisers post Politburo
United States
Clouds gather over the ODNI in Gabbard's wake
The US intelligence chief's turbulent tenure at the head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has fuelled the appetite of its critics in Congress and in the executive branch, who want to see the agency they deem ineffective scaled back further.
Spotlight | United States
From the CIA to the White House, the striking rise of John Ratcliffe
The CIA's indispensable John Ratcliffe (1/2): The former Texas congressman is overshadowing Donald Trump's intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard. The political skill of the agency's head also serves to highlight the missteps of many of his colleagues.
United States
US intelligence creates new counternarcotics executive role to tackle greater workload
The illegal drug trade is a matter of national security in its own right that has both homeland implications and geopolitical ramifications, and it is changing the shape of the US intelligence community. Washington has responded by creating the role of a coordinator to address the issue as a whole.
United States
Washington widens definition of intelligence to facilitate counternarcotics efforts
US agencies' powers to monitor foreign communications now encompass international drug traffickers and fentanyl producers.