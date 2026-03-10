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Deep Dive | United States
'A career killer': US diplomacy's U-turn on disinformation

By Raphaël Ramos
Reading time 5 min
Part 2
America First diplomacy (2/4).
America First diplomacy (2/4). © Stéphane Oiry

"America First" diplomacy (2/4) – From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, a deep dive into the State Department's radical transformation under Donald Trump. This second episode looks back at Washington's about-turn on the fight against disinformation, abandoned in favour of "freedom of expression". This is particularly true since the new Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers took office on 10 October.

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