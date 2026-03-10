"America First" diplomacy (2/4) – From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, a deep dive into the State Department's radical transformation under Donald Trump. This second episode looks back at Washington's about-turn on the fight against disinformation, abandoned in favour of "freedom of expression". This is particularly true since the new Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers took office on 10 October.
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As Washington returns to war in the Middle East, Intelligence Online explores the radical transformation in the State Department since Donald Trump's return to power. From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, from the fight against disinformation to intelligence partnerships, we take a deep dive into "America First" diplomacy.
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