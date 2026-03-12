'America First' diplomacy (4/4) – From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, a deep dive into the State Department's radical transformation under Donald Trump. This final episode explores the role of intelligence as a diplomatic tool for Washington in a rapidly changing international landscape.
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As Washington returns to war in the Middle East, Intelligence Online explores the radical transformation in the State Department since Donald Trump's return to power. From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, from the fight against disinformation to intelligence partnerships, we take a deep dive into "America First" diplomacy.
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