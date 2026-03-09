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Deep Dive | United States
Marco Rubio, the frustrated rise of Trump's top diplomat

By Raphaël Ramos
Reading time 6 min
Part 1
America First diplomacy (1/4).
America First diplomacy (1/4). © Stéphane Oiry

"America First" diplomacy (1/4). From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, a deep dive into the State Department's radical transformation under Donald Trump. This first episode focuses on the US top diplomat, who's dealing with a department in crisis as Washington plunges back into war in the Middle East.

More from this Deep Dive

'America First' diplomacy (4/4 published parts)

As Washington returns to war in the Middle East, Intelligence Online explores the radical transformation in the State Department since Donald Trump's return to power. From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, from the fight against disinformation to intelligence partnerships, we take a deep dive into "America First" diplomacy.

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Headlines

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Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee introduced a bill in Congress on 8 June 2026 concerning access to US territorial waters for certain research vessels.
Germany, United States Bundeswehr looks to procure American autonomous weapons via intermediaries Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing turns to Putin to help win back Southeast Asia
Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, on 10 April 2026 in Naypyidaw.
The Agencies' Gazette | China, France, United States Ex-CIA at Stanford, French fight against organised crime, strategic post in Beijing

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Headlines

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, on 23 April 2026.
Spotlight | Europe Costs swell for 'Putin tribunal' in The Hague as Russian threat rises United States Washington seeks to bolster arsenal in Arctic against Chinese and Russian espionage
Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee introduced a bill in Congress on 8 June 2026 concerning access to US territorial waters for certain research vessels.
Germany, United States Bundeswehr looks to procure American autonomous weapons via intermediaries Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing turns to Putin to help win back Southeast Asia
Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, on 10 April 2026 in Naypyidaw.
The Agencies' Gazette | China, France, United States Ex-CIA at Stanford, French fight against organised crime, strategic post in Beijing

Related topics to this article

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