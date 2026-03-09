"America First" diplomacy (1/4). From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, a deep dive into the State Department's radical transformation under Donald Trump. This first episode focuses on the US top diplomat, who's dealing with a department in crisis as Washington plunges back into war in the Middle East.
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As Washington returns to war in the Middle East, Intelligence Online explores the radical transformation in the State Department since Donald Trump's return to power. From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, from the fight against disinformation to intelligence partnerships, we take a deep dive into "America First" diplomacy.
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