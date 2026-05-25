Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USState Department plans to boost fight against online disinformation
FranceGiovanni Falcone Prize awarded to ex-Asia specialist at the DGSE
ChinaXi's hidden message following ex-defence ministers' suspended death sentences
Bulgaria ‘Clean hands operation' for public prosecutor after defendant accused of Russian espionage acquitted
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Spotlight | China
Xi Jinping's secret meeting to ‘crush the termites' in the military
Frustrated by what he sees as insufficient results from the anti-corruption campaign within the People's Liberation Army, the Chinese president summoned the sole surviving member of the Central Military Commission to urge him to get the job done.
Deep Dive | China
Disappearances, restructuring and intimidation: China's anti-corruption crackdown is cranked up
The anti-corruption drive launched nearly 15 years ago has entered a new phase: it is now being extended to the intelligence services, with forced resignations, curtailed operations and budgetary cuts.
Deep Dive | United States
'A career killer': US diplomacy's U-turn on disinformation
"America First" diplomacy (2/4) – From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, a deep dive into the State Department's radical transformation under Donald Trump. This second episode looks back at Washington's about-turn on the fight against disinformation, abandoned in favour of "freedom of expression".
Spotlight | China
Why Xi Jinping's upheaval within the Chinese military is just the beginning
The story behind China's latest purge (1/2) – The turmoil sweeping the Central Military Commission is no surprise move, but rather the result of a long-term political strategy. Xi Jinping is consolidating control of the military by neutralising faction leaders and using anti-corruption as a tool.
Bulgaria, France, Russia
Bulgarians to face trial for defacing Paris Holocaust memorial, Russian meddling suspected
Four Bulgarians, who France's DGSI suspects of links to the Russian regime, will appear in a Paris court in late October to face criminal charges over red handprints left on the Holocaust memorial in the French capital in May 2024.
Italy
ANTI-MAFIA SPIES & NEW BOSSES
Following the assassination of anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, as well as an anti-mafia police specialist, Prime Minister [...]