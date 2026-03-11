"America First" diplomacy (3/4) – From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, a deep dive into the radical transformation of the State Department under Donald Trump. This third episode looks at the new guard of diplomats spreading MAGA ideology in Washington and around the world.

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