Spotlight, Deep Dive | United States
From Paris to Washington: the new faces of 'America First' diplomacy
"America First" diplomacy (3/4) – From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, a deep dive into the radical transformation of the State Department under Donald Trump. This third episode looks at the new guard of diplomats spreading MAGA ideology in Washington and around the world.
More from this Deep Dive
As Washington returns to war in the Middle East, Intelligence Online explores the radical transformation in the State Department since Donald Trump's return to power. From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, from the fight against disinformation to intelligence partnerships, we take a deep dive into "America First" diplomacy.
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'A career killer': US diplomacy's U-turn on disinformation
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