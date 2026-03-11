Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Spotlight, Deep Dive | United States
From Paris to Washington: the new faces of 'America First' diplomacy

By Raphaël Ramos
Reading time 5 min
Part 3
America First diplomacy (3/4).
America First diplomacy (3/4). © Stéphane Oiry

"America First" diplomacy (3/4) – From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, a deep dive into the radical transformation of the State Department under Donald Trump. This third episode looks at the new guard of diplomats spreading MAGA ideology in Washington and around the world.

More from this Deep Dive

'America First' diplomacy (4/4 published parts)

As Washington returns to war in the Middle East, Intelligence Online explores the radical transformation in the State Department since Donald Trump's return to power. From Marco Rubio to Charles Kushner, from the fight against disinformation to intelligence partnerships, we take a deep dive into "America First" diplomacy.

Related topics to this article

country
United States country
public figure
Donald Trump public figure
public figure
Emmanuel Macron public figure
public figure
Jared Kushner public figure
public figure
Jordan Bardella public figure
public figure
Marco Rubio public figure
public figure
Marine Le Pen public figure
organisation
Rassemblement national organisation
organisation
X organisation
keyword
American Foreign Service Association
keyword
Ben Franklin Fellowship
keyword
Bill White
keyword
Bureau for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour
keyword
Bureau of Global Talent Management
keyword
Charles Kushner
keyword
Christopher Anderson
keyword
Christopher Landau
keyword
Claremont Institute
keyword
Edouard Philippe
keyword
Gabriel Scheinmann
keyword
Heather Olowski
keyword
Lew Olowski
keyword
Magali Lafourcade
keyword
Michael Anton
keyword
Office of Foreign Missions
keyword
Samuel Samson
keyword
Stephen Miller
keyword
Thomas Rose
keyword
Tucker Carlson

Read also

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!