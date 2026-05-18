Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
Saudi ArabiaDiplomat with spy background to drive Riyadh's new Paris-Beirut axis
FranceDGSI seeks to strengthen China capabilities in Strasbourg
US/FranceDCIS representatives at World Cup security command centre
USRubio close ally to head State Department's Europe bureau
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Marco Rubio, the frustrated rise of Trump's top diplomat
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France, United States
French and US services still on good terms despite Trump turbulence
French services and Trump's return (3/3). Faced with White House unpredictability, the French intelligence community is trying to adapt. This final episode looks at the challenges that the major upheaval brought about by Trump's presidency has posed for the French interior ministry.
The Agencies' Gazette
More funds for French disinformation fight, US counterterrorism appointment, a ex-DGSE spy at Paris police HQ
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.