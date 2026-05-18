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The Agencies' Gazette
New Saudi ambassador in Beirut, DGSI in Strasbourg, FIFA World Cup security, US diplo in Europe

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Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

Saudi ArabiaDiplomat with spy background to drive Riyadh's new Paris-Beirut axis

FranceDGSI seeks to strengthen China capabilities in Strasbourg

US/FranceDCIS representatives at World Cup security command centre

USRubio close ally to head State Department's Europe bureau

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The Agencies' Gazette
More funds for French disinformation fight, US counterterrorism appointment, a ex-DGSE spy at Paris police HQ

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceForeign ministry pours funds into disinformation fight

United StatesNo surprise in State Department counterterrorist appointment

FrancePatrice Faure, another DGSE spy at the Paris Police Prefecture
LogoSubscribers only 27.10.2025

Headlines

The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
Spymaster | Iran, United Kingdom MI6 head Blaise Metreweli, a career Iran watcher facing evolving threat from Tehran Iran Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium
French President Emmanuel Macron, on 21 April 2026 in Paris.
United States Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard seeks fresh momentum from World Cup
US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on 18 March 2026 in Washington.
China, France France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).

Related topics to this article

Headlines

The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
Spymaster | Iran, United Kingdom MI6 head Blaise Metreweli, a career Iran watcher facing evolving threat from Tehran Iran Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium
French President Emmanuel Macron, on 21 April 2026 in Paris.
United States Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard seeks fresh momentum from World Cup
US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on 18 March 2026 in Washington.
China, France France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).

Related topics to this article

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