Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UKRAINE

ICEYE tests its latest technology in Ukraine

Finland's ICEYE group is currently deploying its new Dwell Imaging Mode system in Ukraine, where the counter-offensive is now in full swing. The system represents a substantial boost for Kyiv's satellite ISR capacity. [...] (377 words)
Published on 20/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  ICEYE tests its latest technology in Ukraine 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!