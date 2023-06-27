Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
SWITZERLAND

Switzerland's ALR helps French military analyse Russian fighter jets

France has purchased software from a little-known Swiss company to analyse the performance of Russian planes used in Ukraine. [...] (388 words)
Published on 27/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Switzerland's ALR helps French military analyse Russian fighter jets 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!