Spotlight
UKRAINE

Infozahyst plays key role in Ukrainian intel gathering from captured Russian equipment

Ukrainian company Infozahyst revealed the secrets of Russian military communications technology to electronic warfare specialists attending the annual meeting of the Association of Old Crows. This is part of a wide-ranging plan for the exchange of intelligence on captured equipment between Ukraine and its NATO partners. [...] (520 words)
Published on 01/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

