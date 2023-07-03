Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UKRAINE

Kyiv turns to start-ups in crusade against Iranian drones

The wreckage of an Iranian-made Shahed drone launched by Russia after it was shot down in Chernihiv Oblast, on 14 May 2023,.
The wreckage of an Iranian-made Shahed drone launched by Russia after it was shot down in Chernihiv Oblast, on 14 May 2023,. © Handout / Latin America News Agency via Reuters Connect
To face the daily Shahed-136 drone attacks from Russia, Ukraine is tapping into the expertise of three newcomers to the anti-drone market. [...] (374 words)
Published on 03/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Kyiv turns to start-ups in crusade against Iranian drones 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!