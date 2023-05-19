Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
ITALY

Italian cyber companies benefit from Israeli export restrictions

With Israel's cyber operators in difficulty because of restrictions on export licences, Italian cyber intelligence companies like RCS Lab and Negg are becoming increasingly busy on the international market. [...] (242 words)
Published on 19/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Surveillance & Interception

