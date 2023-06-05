Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL

Quadream's legal counsel Vibeke Dank close to Israeli defence ministry

Vibeke Dank, Quadream's outside general counsel, has a close relationship with the Israeli defence ministry, an advantage that she could leverage to help the cyber-intelligence firm sell its intellectual property. [...] (262 words)
Published on 05/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

