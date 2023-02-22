Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
ITALY PAKISTAN

RCS Lab attempts to revive links with Pakistan

Despite strained relations with Pakistan's security apparatus, Italian lawful interception specialist RCS Lab is confident it can make new inroads in the country, while spending in this field is set to decline at home. [...] (235 words)
Issue dated 22/02/2023

Surveillance & Interception

