EUROPE

RCS Lab leads new owner Cy4gate's European growth goals

Now a part of the Italian cyber intelligence specialist Cy4gate, RCS Lab will be leading the group's expansion across Europe with a focus on government interceptions contracts. [...] (308 words)
Issue dated 15/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Surveillance & Interception

