Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ITALY

Cy4Gate tries to contain the fall-out caused by recent revelations about new subsidiary RCS Lab

Italian cyber intelligence company Cy4gate has been caught unaware by recent reports about the activities of RCS Lab, the legal interceptions company it has just taken over. [...] (250 words)
Issue dated 15/09/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Cy4Gate tries to contain the fall-out caused by recent revelations about new subsidiary RCS Lab 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!