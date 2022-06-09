Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
UKRAINE

Kyiv seeks ground-based ISR sensors to match Russia's air supremacy

The Ukrainian armed forces still rely heavily on data provided by their US partners. As flying its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft becomes increasingly hazardous, the ministry of defence sent out feelers to acquire ground-based sensors. [...] (232 words)
Issue dated 09/06/2022
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
US President Joe Biden at a NSC meeting to discuss the Russian attack on Ukraine, 24 February 2022. © Adam Schultz/White House via CNP/picture alliance / Consolidated News Photos/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED STATES UKRAINE 06/06/2022

Divisions growing in Washington over its role in war in Ukraine 

There is growing resistance to the flood of US aid being poured into Kyiv and the White House's strongly anti-Russia rhetoric. Meanwhile Kyiv is using all of the leverage it can to keep up the pressure in the US capital. [...]
A Russian soldier near Dnipro river in Kherson, Ukraine, photographed during a press trip organised by the Russian army on May 20, 2022. © Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
RUSSIA UKRAINE 30/05/2022

Kherson to serve as Moscow's laboratory for integration of occupied territories 

Military successes, an administrative takeover and information warfare are the tools Russia intends to use to establish its control over the territories it has occupied in Ukraine. It will make use of these same tools when it comes to negotiate guarantees for its own future security in Europe. [...]
Ukrainian servicemen prepare a howitzer during a training session on the shooting range, near the eastern city of Mariupol, Ukraine, 22 September 2015. © Irina Gorbasyova/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UKRAINE 24/05/2022

Kyiv prepares its shopping list for Washington 

The $40bn aid package for Ukraine signed into law by US president Joe Biden over the weekend is set to be a conflict game-changer, both on the ground and among allies. Kyiv is painstakingly negotiating the purchase of US weapons with some of this money, leaving other suppliers on the sidelines. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Kyiv seeks ground-based ISR sensors to match Russia's air supremacy 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!