Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UKRAINE

Micro Focus and ICEYE spearhead UK's technical assistance foray into Ukraine

The UK, a key contributor of military support to Kyiv, is taking advantage of the situation to place its defence companies in Ukraine's strategic industries. One such firm, Micro Focus Group, has been selected to build a threat intelligence platform for the Ukrainian defence ministry. [...] (173 words)
Issue dated 11/10/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Micro Focus and ICEYE spearhead UK's technical assistance foray into Ukraine 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!