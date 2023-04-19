Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Bug bounty firm Yogosha's founders fight each other in court over cyber contracts in UAE

The French firm's co-founder Fabrice Epelboin and his former Moroccan business partner Abderahman Zohry are threatening to sue Yogosha before the ECHR. They blame the company, which is now run by its other co-founder, Yassir Kazar, for taking on contracts in the UAE. [...] (425 words)
Published on 19/04/2023 at 06:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

